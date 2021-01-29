SEE YOURSELVES AS GOD’S STEWARDS, NSIRIM CHARGES RIVERS CIVIL SERVANTS

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulnus Nsirim has enjoined civil servants in the State to see themselves as stewards positioned by God to serve his manifold blessings to mankind.

A report by Amieyeofori Ibim, SA (Media) to the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that Pastor Nsirim who spoke as the Chairman of the 2021 edition of the State Civil Service Thanksgiving/Dedication Service held on Friday, January 29, 2021, in Port Harcourt, said doing all that one finds his hands to do as service unto God and not unto man is the greatest secret of success.

The Commissioner explained the role of a steward as the one who only serves the food prepared by the cook urged the civil servants to understand that they are stewards put in different positions by God to serve his blessings to society.

“The Bible made me to understand that I am a steward. I like you to have understanding that you are a steward. In the Rivers State Civil service, either you are a Permanent Secretary, or a Director or someone below the ranks, you are a steward of the manifold blessings of God. Why God has put you in that you are holding is for you to serve his blessings unto mankind, he revealed.

Nsirim who disclosed that his secret of success was the understanding he got after he became born again that “my secret to the top of the ladder is that since I became born again, I have understood that the work I do I do not do that work unto man. I do that work unto God and I will continue to do that because it pays,” he said, adding that reward awaits menn or women who understands that they are stewards of a manifold blessings of God.

He referred the civil servants to the Bible portion of Philippians chapter 4 and verse 8, adding that if they could think of the injunction contained therein in this year, Rivers State Civil service would grow bigger, greater, more productive and “to the glory of God we will have cause, when we return next year to say ‘Father we are blessed, this is the result to say thank you.”

While commending the Head of Service for organising the programme despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commissioner emphasised the need for for civil servants not to see the Thanksgiving as an annual ritual but an opportunity to reverence God who rules over the affairs of men. “One thing is certain, God is the author and finisher of our fate and without him we can do nothing.”

Delivering a sermon on the theme: In Time Like This, the guest minister, Pastor Peter Emeka Wobisike, admonished the civil servants not to despair but be patient in the face of the negative consequences pervading the nation because God is always in control adding that the situation would always end in his time and purpose.

Pastor Wobisike who took his main text from the Bible book of Habakkuk chapter 1 verses 1 to 4; chapter 2 verses 2 to 5 and chapter 3 verses 6 to 9, said it is the will of God for every believer rejoice regardless of the circumstances emphasising that joy is inner peace in the midst of nothing.

According to him, patience is the willingness to wait on God until he acts, admonishing the civil servants to see every negative consequences around them as the chastisement of God to put their trust in him and that at the end such circumstances would end in glory.

In his welcome speech, the Head of Service of the Rivers State Civil service, Mr. Rufus Godwins noted that despite the negative occurrences of the period occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thanksgiving event which was the 6th since its inauguration came to fulfilment.

He emphasised on the necessity of giving Thanks to God in the life of individuals and organisations recounting that great scientists and inventors became believers in God.

He expressed delight in the response of the civil servants to the event and hoped that the event would attract the blessings of God to the State civil service. “We must therefore, humble ourselves and count on the true spirit of Thanksgiving and praise,” he said.

Highlights of the occasion were the offering of intercessory prayers for the nation, the Rivers State Governor and members the State Executive Council, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the Head of Service and heads of parastatals. The event which was well attended by Permanent Secretaries, Directors, heads of parastatals and other senior civil servants in the Rivers State civil service.