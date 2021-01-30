Akwa, NDDC Boss, Orders Distribution of 36 Waste Disposal Trucks

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Efiong Akwa, has ordered the immediate distribution of 36 waste disposal trucks, 162 waste bins and two boat ambulances to the nine Niger Delta states.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the NDDC warehouse at Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, the Interim Administrator, who was accompanied by directors of the Commission, directed that the waste disposal trucks be delivered to the relevant ministries of environment in the nine Niger Delta States by Monday next week.

Akwa declared: “Health is wealth and the waste disposal bins were acquired to assist the various states in dealing with the problems of environmental pollution, clearing wastes from the streets so that we can keep a clean and neat environment.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer frowned at a situation where valuable equipment were lying waste when they could have been put to good use, stating that it was unacceptable. He noted: “The resources tied down here belong to the government and people of the Niger Delta region and they should be made available to them for proper utilisation.

“How can we have such new equipment lying waste when ministries of environment in the states have need for them. The ministries should be contacted immediately to take delivery of the trucks and other equipment. They were meant to be donated to the ministries for the wellbeing of our people.

“They must be shared according to oil production output of the states. The big four; Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states come first. The one that would have been kept in the Commission will be added to the Rivers State number because they are our host.”

The Interim Administrator also directed that 162 waste bins at the warehouse be allocated immediately to the state governments of the NDDC mandate states. According to him, the bins will support the campaigns by the state governments to ensure a healthy environment in the Niger Delta region.

In the same vein, he directed that the two Boat Ambulances at the warehouse be immediately allocated to the Rivers and Akwa Ibom state governments to enhance healthcare delivery in the riverine areas of the states.

The NDDC Acting Director, Environmental Protection and Control, Engr. Onuoha Obeka, gave details of the equipment at the warehouse, noting that the authorisation of the Interim Administrator was needed before the distribution could commence.

Dr. Ibitoye Abosede

Director Corporate Affairs

January 30, 2021.