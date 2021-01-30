MACAULAY COMMISERATES WITH GOVERNOR OVER FATHER’S DEATH

The patriarch of the Okowa family of Owa-Alero in Ika North East local government area of the State, passed on at the age of 88 after a brief illness.
In a statement issued in Asaba yesterday, Macaulay said though the loss of a loved one can be hurting, Pa Okowa’s sojourn on earth was gladdening, saying: “Pa Okowa was an educationist personified, a seasoned administrator and an astute politician who impacted on many lives across the state.”
He urged His Excellency to take solace in the fact that the father lived a fulfilled life, and successfully mentored children including a biological one who rose to become the governor of Delta State.
“I am a beneficiary of Pa Okowa’s fatherly and mentoring skills. His grooming and prayers contributed to make what I have become today,” Macaulay added.
He prayed to God Almighty to grant the Okowa family and the Owa nation, the fortitude to bear the loss.
Signed:
Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay
Former SSG, Delta State