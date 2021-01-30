MACAULAY, FORMER DELTA SSG, GRIEVES OVER OWHEFERE’S DEMISE

Macaulay Grieves Over Owhefere’s Demise

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has expressed shock and disbelief over the unexpected death of the majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

In a statement issued in Asaba, Macaulay said the passing came as a surprise given the fact that he was a bubbling young man, lamenting that Owhefere died at his prime.

He noted that Owhefere was a vibrant personality and politician who contributed his quota to the growth and development of Isoko and Delta State.

“This is surprising and jolting to me. It is despairing, saddening, oh very painful … he is too young to die. This is a big loss to our community, to our constituency, to Isoko nation and the State,” he stated.

Macaulay who is the Okiroro of Isoko, prayed to God Almighty to grant the family, the State Assembly and Isoko nation, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Signed:

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG, Delta State