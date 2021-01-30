NUJ Delta Condoles Governor Okowa Over Father’s Transition

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council has condoled with the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on the demise of his beloved father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The Union described the octogenarian community leader as a thorough-bred professional teacher who was able to bring up successful children by inculcating sound moral values in them, especially the number one citizen of the state who happens to be his son.

In a Statement signed by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and the Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei respectively, the Union prayed to God to grant the 88 years old Pa Okowa eternal rest in His bosom.

The Statement also conveyed the condolences of the Union to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his siblings, the Government of Delta State and Deltans, insisting this was time to show some love to the Governor while mourning with him.

The Statement further read, “we sympathize with you Your Excellency. Even though Papa had enjoyed the mercies of God to have lived up to 88 years of age, still nobody wishes to lose a loved one. On this note, we ask God to grant His Excellency the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“Please take heart and be consoled by the fact that Papa lived a fulfilled life. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”, the Union stated.

In the same vein, the NUJ Delta State Council has commiserated with the Speaker and members of the Delta State House of Assembly over the death of the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

While describing the late Majority Leader as an exemplary lawmaker who distinguished himself within the capacity of his office, the NUJ Delta State Council prayed for God’s grace on the family to take solace in the fact that their father, brother and husband lived a fulfilled life.