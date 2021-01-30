OCHOR MOURNS HON TIM OWHEFERE, CALLS HIM ABLE, SAGACIOUS MAJOR

Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly had called the demise of the Majority Leader, and member representing Isoko North State Constituency, Hon. Tim Owhefere of the State House of Assembly as a big blow to legislative advancement of the state, as he was a strong pillar to the unity, peace and legislative work of the House.

THE FULL TEXT:

Goodbye To A Colleague, My Sitting Partner- Hon Sir Tim Owhefere, Esq.

So Shocking, and, So Painful as Sorrow fills our Hearts this critical moment. A sorrow so deep, has silently closed the door of life from us. The death of our Majority Leader in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Tim Kome Owhefere, Ksc, Esq, my sitting partner, inspirator and confidant, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 is really devastating.

His demise is a big blow to legislative advancement of the state, he was a strong pillar to the unity, peace and legislative work of the House. A legislator par excellence who will be missed by us all members, of the Assembly and those who had met him, and worked with him all these years.

At plenary, he always display his sagacious and mastery of affairs of legislative operations. His jokes to calm nerves, and his great leadership roles towards members was exceptionally admiring.

Rich in Style, Highly Dependable, filled with Experiences, always on Duty, Commander of Legislators, and if there is a bigger tree than the Iroko, he was that tree in the legislative business.

“Major” left when a lot was expected of him, but what right have we to question the Almighty.

I condole with the family, and the entire people of Isoko North State Constituency, and my Honourable Colleagues, asking that his legacy should be preserved and not be wished away.

Good Night, My Able and Sagacious Major!

Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor,

Deputy Speaker,

Delta State House of Assembly