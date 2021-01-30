Owhefere: BASHORUN ASKIA CONDOLES DELTA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER, MEMBERS; SAYS TKO WAS LOYAL FRIEND, BROTHER, CONFIDANT

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh has expressed deep sadness over the death ofthe Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere.

He said the death of Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere, whom he fondly calls TKO was devastating to him, describing the late lawmaker as a loyal friend, brother and confidant.

A condolence message addressed to the Speaker of the state legislature and signed by Bashorun Askia reads:

“Mr. Speaker,

I am pained and at a loss to learn of the untimely demise of one of Isoko nation’s best, Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere, who embodied the peak in law making.

“As the Majority Leader in the Delta State House of Assembly where he represented Isoko North Constituency, he personified the highest virtues in articulating, advancing and protecting the interests of our Party, PDP, and his people.

“The death of TKO, an extraordinary lawmaker, my loyal friend, brother and confidant, is devastating to me and the Isoko people who he loved so much.

“A peace and consensus builder, he was a rallying point for major policy thrusts that have had profound effect in developing Delta State.

“Hon. Owhefere was a loyal member of our Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was always in the forefront consolidating the popularity of the party in the state.

“As one of the prominent leaders in Isoko nation, he was a driving force in forging unity and togetherness. His doors were always open for sons and daughters of Isoko who needed his counsel or direct intervention in their affairs.

“At this difficult time for his family, friends and political associates, I urge all people of goodwill to join my wife and I in praying for the grace and fortitude for them to bear the loss. I also pray that his kind soul finds rest in the Paradise of the King of kings.

“To you, Mr. Speaker, who will definitely miss TKO’s vibrant and articulate legislative contributions and members of the Delta State House of Assembly, I pray that the Almighty will comfort you all.”