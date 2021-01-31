IBORI CONDOLES GOV OKOWA OVER FATHER’S DEATH

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has condoled the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the passing of his father, Sir Arthur Okowa, aged 89, on Thursday morning.

In a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Chief Ibori poured encomiums on the late Sir Okowa whom he described as a political sage.

Ibori said that the late Sir Arthur Okowa was also like a father to him, and provided political support and advice all through his tenure as Governor.

“I have known Sir Okowa for decades. He was one of the founding pillars of my political journey and government. I benefited greatly from his profound wisdom. He was an astute political strategist and tactician. We will miss him sorely. His memory will ever remain strong in my heart.”

Condoling the members of the family Sir Okowa left behind, Ibori advised them, especially Govornor Okowa, to take solace in the fact that Papa Okowa lived to a ripe old age and led a purposeful and eventful life.

He prayed to God to grant Sir Okowa eternal rest and to send solace into the hearts of all those Papa Okowa left behind.