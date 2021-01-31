SIR CELESTINE OMEHIA CONFERRED SPECIAL CHIEFTAINCY TITTLE OF EZE-GBUWARU UZOR 1 OF IKWERRE; LAUDS GOV WIKE FOR REINSTATING HIS ENTITLEMENTS AS FORMER GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE

***Expresses Gratitude To Former Governor Peter Odili For The Political Emancipation Of The People Of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality

Former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia was on Saturday honoured with a special chieftaincy tittle; Eze-Gbuwaru Uzor 1 of Ikwerre land, which means; The Pathfinder of Ikwerre Land, by the council of government recognized traditional rulers from Ikwerre local government area in Rivers State, at a ceremony held at St Peter’s school field, Isiokpo the headquarters of Ikwerre local government area.

The installation ceremony which was chaired by the former deputy speaker of house of representatives; Rt Hon Austin Opara, had the executive governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as the special guest of honour.

Former governor of Kastina state , His Excellency, Ibrahim Shema and the deputy governor of Rivers State, Dr Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo also attended the ceremony in company of Rivers State governor.

The council of government recognized traditional rulers from Ikwerre local government area under the leadership of the Paramount Ruler of Isiokpo Kingdom, HRM Eze Blessing Wagor ( Nyewe-Eli Isiokpo) said the conferment of the special chieftaincy tittle of ‘Eze-Gbuwaru uzor 1 of Ikwerre land’ on Sir Celestine Omehia, was in recognition of his achievement as the first Ikwerre son to occupy the position of the executive governor of Rivers State since the creation of the State.

Eze Blessing Wagor who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers council said the emergence of Sir Celestine Omehia as the first Ikwerre governor of Rivers State marked the political emancipation of the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Gov Nyesom-Wike in his goodwill message lauded the council of government recognized traditional rulers from Ikwerre local government area for the honour done to Sir Celestine Omehia who he described as an very steadfast and unassuming personality.

He said that the best time to honour people who have done well in the society is when they’re still alive, stressing that it is the living that understands what it means to be honoured.

In his vote of thanks which marked the end of the ceremony, the brand Eze-Gbuwaru Uzor 1 of Ikwerre land, Sir Celestine Omehia, lauded Gov Wike for recognizing him as a former governor of Rivers State and reinstating all the entitlements due him as a former governor in the state.

He said he remains grateful to God for using former governor Peter Odili to emancipate the people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality in the politics of Rivers State and Nigeria at large after years of marginalisation.

High point of the ceremony which featured traditional wrestling and dance was the decoration of Sir Celestine Omehia and his wife Antonia Omehia by the council of government recognized traditional rulers from Ikwerre local government area led by HRM Eze Blessing Wagor, the Paramount Ruler of Isiokpo kingdom (Nyewe-Eli Isiokpo).

© Rivers Today News 30/1/2021