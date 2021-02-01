GOV WIKE ON CONDOLENCE VISIT TO DELTA COUNTERPART, PAYS TRIBUTE TO PA OKOWA, URGES DELTA GOV TO SUSTAIN FATHER’S LEGACY

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the late Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as a man of great substance who left behind a marvelous legacy, with his demise.

Governor Wike stated this when he led a delegation from Rivers on a condolence visit to Gov. Okowa at the Government House, Asaba, on Monday, February 1st, 2021.

He said that he was in Delta to commiserate with the Okowa family, the government and people of Delta over the loss of the patriarch of the Okowa family and the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

According to Governor Wike, he decided to personally lead a delegation to Asaba because Gov. Okowa remained a great friend and colleague he had utmost respect for and as such, must identify with him on the loss of his dear father, since whatever affects Delta State also affects Rivers State.

The Rivers State Governor explained that he was deeply saddened when he learnt of the death of Chief Okowa, who was a powerful force in the life of the Delta State governor and urged his Delta State counterpart to ensure he sustains the legacy his late father left behind.

While noting that though the passing of Chief Okowa was tragic and most unfortunate, the Rivers Governor said that those who he had left behind should take solace in the fact that it is God who gives life and takes same, adding that Chief Okowa died a fulfilled man because it is every man’s dream that his children should excel in life and surpass his achievements.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, we are here to condole with you on the death of your father and the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“When I heard of the tragic incidents of the loss of your father and the Majority Leader, I was shocked. It’s most unfortunate; even if your father lived to a good old age, nobody would want to lose his father because as a father, the kind of advice and the things he will tell you, nobody will say it to you.

“And, as it is today you have lost that kind of fatherly advice you normally get from your late father. I know how painful it is and whatever affects you affects Delta State and also affects Rivers State.

“God gives and God takes; it doesn’t matter how we feel about it. It has happened but one thing you must know is that wherever your father is, he must be very happy about the legacies he has left behind.

“We have come here to comfort you and tell you that we are with you in prayers throughout these trying times,’’ Wike told Okowa.

Governor Wike also commiserated with Governor Okowa on the death of the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sir Tim Kome Owerefe, who represented Isoko North Constituency.

He noted that the death of the Majority leader is a big blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family in the country.

In his response, Okowa thanked the Rivers State Governor and his delegation for the visit and said that his family was encouraged by the visit of several friends and well wishers, including the Rivers Governor, adding that his father was a father to many.

“I must thank you for this visit because you are my first colleague to come. I do not take this visit for granted because I know our relationship is beyond that of governors.

“My father lived a glorious life and we thank God for calling him at this time. He was actually a very active man in his teaching days. He was quite a disciplinarian and that helped to shape some of us in the course of our life.

“He was full of life but in a few days he was just gone. We give God the glory for his life having lived the number of years that he has lived.

“Obviously, we will miss him a lot; no matter how tough you are, the memory sometimes will just flash and it’s truly very painful but with people like you and many others who have been coming, I believe that we are beginning to have the courage to pass through the difficult times.

“As for the Majority Leader, his death is very painful. Before he was moved to the intensive care unit, he asked me to pray for him and I did pray for him. He was full of life and quite a very dependable person. We give God praise and we thank Him for everything that has happened,” Okowa stated.