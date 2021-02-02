PASTOR NSIRIM GIVES EXHORTATION, AS RIVERS PDP BEGINS FEBRUARY BIWEEKLY DEVOTION WITH A BANG

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim delivered a powerful exhortation on Monday, February 1, 2021, as the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held its regular bi-weekly devotion, tagged: “One Hour With Jesus”, to usher in the month of February, with prayers, praises and worship.

The exhortation by Pastor Nsirim, titled: ‘Why Does God Delay’, was given by the Commissioner and, reading from the book of John 12:9, he expatiated on the topic thus:

1. He said God’s delay is not denial because there is an appointed time for every miracle. Times and seasons are in God’s hands.

2. God knows our address, so when he wants to distribute our miracles, he knows where to locate us.

3. Sometimes God wants to shake our mockers. At the point where they think they have mocked us enough, God shows up.

4. The bigger the miracles, the bigger the testimonies.

5. God is bigger than any problem we can think of. God wants to demonstrate His omnipotence and cannot allow us suffer. Nothing is bigger than God.

He ended the exhortation by reading from the book of Isaiah 55:8.

After the exhortation, prayers were offered for the party at all levels, the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as well as the State Chairman of the Party, His Excellency, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, members of the State Executive of the party.

Prayers were also offered for the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

A special prayer session was dedicated to the State Treasure of the PDP, Barr. Mrs. Blessing Amadi, who celebrated her birthday on February 1st.

The prayers were concluded with various declarations for the new month of February.