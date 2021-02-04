Education: UKAH ADMONISHES DELTA PRINCIPALS ON COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has admonished Principals of public secondary schools in the state to strictly enforce the stipulated COVID-19 protocols in their schools as the virus continues to cause several deaths across the globe.

The Commissioner, who spoke during interactive meetings with Principals from different local government areas of the state, said that it is mandatory for them to continuously tell their teachers and students that the pandemic is real and not a scam as some persons are saying.

Mr. Ukah stated that it is better for the necessary precautions to be taken to avoid any positive case that can cause panic in the school system.

He re-emphasized the use of temperature gauge at the points of entry into schools, washing of hands, compulsory use of facemasks and adequate social distance among the teachers and students, adding that the Principals and teachers must lead by example by complying with the protocols so that their students can emulate them.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner instructed that the number of students per class must not exceed 40, well spaced out and not more than two students per seat.

Mr. Ukah expressed worry over teaching and learning hours that have been lost as a result of the effects of the pandemic and called on them to evolve strategies peculiar to the situations in their schools to ensure that enough teaching and learning hours are available for academic activities.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner charged the Principals to carry Vice Principals along in the day to day running of the schools by holding weekly management meetings with them and giving them specific assignments that will ease the stress associated with administration of schools.

The Director of Schools in the ministry, Mrs. Clementina Ojumah, in her opening remarks during the meetings, enjoined them to put the interest of the students at heart at all times, and to be diligent in the discharge of their duties by obeying rules and regulations guiding their activities.

Principals from Uwvie, Warri South and Warri South West local government areas met at Hussey College, Warri, those from Warri North, Sapele and Ethiope West held theirs at Chude Girls’ Secondary School, Sapele, Esenaebe College, Bomadi, hosted Principals from Patani, Bomadi and Burutu.

Government College, Ughelli, was venue for Principals from Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu local government areas, while those from Isoko South and Isoko North met at St. Michaels’ College, Oleh.

