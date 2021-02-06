Education: UKAH CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called for concerted efforts in the educational development of the state, especially through Public Private Partnership.

Mr. Ukah, who made the call at Abbi, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, on Thursday during the laying of the foundation stone of Arrupe Jesuit College, said that the initiative was a partnership between the Austin Avuru Foundation and the Society of Jesus of the Roman Catholic Church (JESUITS).

The Commissioner commended the foundation for keying into the educational policy of the Okowa administration, saying that the JESUITS tradition of education has distinguished history of over five centuries just as he recalled that JESUITS had been in the forefront of educational development globally.

Mr. Ukah, who stated that the intervention would contribute in raising the standard of education of the children in the state, noted that JESUITS educational system was known for its personal attention and concern for children.

In his remarks, the Parish Priest of Christ The King, Obiaruku, and the officiating clergy for the event, Rev. Fr. Bernard Olagba, said that the intervention would bring multiplier effects to the area, adding that the project would create employment for the people.

Rev. Fr. Olagba, who is also the Vicar General of the Kwale region, said that the intervention would contribute to the educational development of the state.

Earlier, the representative of Austin Avuru Foundation, Mr. John Eni, stressed the importance of education for the overall growth of any society, adding that the passion of his foundation was aimed at boosting the standard of education in the state.