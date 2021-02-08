GOV. WIKE VISITS UGWUANYI, EKWEREMADU, OTHERS, OVER DEATH OF TRANSPORT COMMISSIONER; COMMISERATES WITH DECEASED’S IMMEDIATE FAMILY

*Burial Date Fixed For March 5

Governor Nyeson Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over the death of his Commissioner for Transport, Rt. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu, who died on Thursday 4, 2021, while in active service.

Gov. Wike also consoled the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is the elder brother of the deceased, over “this painful death”.

Speaking when he led a delegation from Rivers State to Enugu State Government House and residence of Senator Ekweremadu, respectively, on a condolence visit, Gov. Wike described the death as unfortunate and a great loss to the Ekweremadu family, the Government of Enugu State and the entire people of the state.

The Rivers State governor said he was devastated when he received the sad news of the death of Senator Ekweremadu’s younger brother.

Gov. Wike equally visited the immediate family of the late Ekweremadu, at his Enugu residence, where his consoled the wife and children, asking them to “take heart as Christians and leave everything to God”.

He urged Gov. Ugwuanyi, Senator Ekweremadu and other members of the Ekweremadu family to take solace in the fact that it was the will of God, and that the late Transport Commissioner, who was ex-Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area and former Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly and represented Aninri Constituency, between 2013 and 2019, lived a worthy life and served the nation, Enugu State and humanity meritoriously.

Responding, Senator Ekweremadu, on behalf of his family thanked Gov. Wike for making out time, out of his tight schedule, to visit Enugu State to commiserate with him, the immediate family of his late younger brother, Gov. Ugwuanyi and the people of the state, stressing that such show of solidarity and concern for humanity were deeply appreciated.

Senator Ekweremadeu who announced that his family and Enugu State government have fixed March 5, 2021, for the burial, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the rare opportunity he gave his younger brother to serve the state as his Commissioner for Transport, stressing that his late brother discharged his responsibilities creditably.

The former Deputy Senate President also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the friendship and brotherhood both of them have built over the years and have continued to enjoy, expressing confidence that such show of love will continue to manifest.

On his part, Gov. Ugwuanyi, on behalf of the government and good people of Enugu State, formally welcomed Gov. Wike and his entourage including the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Okpara, to the state, to sympathize with them over the death of his Commissioner for Transport and younger brother of Senator Ekweremadu.

The governor thanked the Rivers State governor for his show of solidarity and support, “in a time like this”, saying: “We cannot thank you enough”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi equally urged Senator Ekweremadu to take heart, adding that “we are in this together”.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, the member representing Igbo-Etiti/ Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Martin Oke, their Udi/Ezeagu counterpart, Rt. Hon. Dennis Amadi, the State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Cletus Akalusi, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu West Senatorial District, Ozo Okey Ozoani and the Chairman of Aninri LGA, Hon. Ezekiel Chukwu, among others.