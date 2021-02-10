PRESS STATEMENT

10th February, 2021

DELTA PDP KICK-STARTS MARCH 2021 LGA ELECTION CAMPAIGN; HANDS FLAGS TO SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES, AS PARTY URGES FLAGBEARERS TO OBSERVE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS DURING GRASSROOTS CAMPAIGN

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has kick-started its campaign for the forthcoming Delta State Council polls, with the successful Campaign flag-off/flag handing ceremony, to candidates who emerged as the Party’s flag-bearers to contest for Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen positions, in the March 6, 2021, Delta State Local Government elections.

A statement by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza reads thus: “The Delta State PDP has successfully performed the Campaign flag-off/flag handing ceremony to our flag-bearers for the March 6, 2021, Local Government elections.

“The low key but very proper and impressive ceremony took place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the PDP State Secretariat, Asaba, and in line with Covid-19 directives on crowd control, those who attended the ceremony were only the endorsed Chairmanship and Vice-Chairmanship candidates, the LGA Party Chairmen and three (3) other members of the Party from each Local Government Area.

“All Covid-19 protocols, including the compulsory wearing of facemasks and proper social distancing were fully enforced and maintained during the flag-off/flag handing ceremony.

“The party leadership also directed that following the unexpected outbreak of a second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and the disturbing rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, all flag-bearers should conduct their comprehensive grassroots-based campaigns at the Ward and Unit levels of each LGA only and must ensure that all mandated Covid 19 guidelines and protocols are strictly observed in the course of their Campaigns.

“This is to avoid any potential community spread of COVID-19, which can be easily aggravated by attracting and mobilizing large crowds and gatherings usually associated with political rallies and Campaigns of this nature.

“Covid 19 is real and deadly. Please stay safe and stay alive”

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.