Delta Local Govt Election: NUJ COMMENCES MEDIA ENGAGEMENTS WITH CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATES IN ISOKO, ON FRIDAY, FEB 12

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council will tomorrow, Friday 12th February, 2021, commence a One on One Chat with Chairmanship Candidates of political parties at the IDU Secretariat, by Oleh Roundabout, Isoko LGA.

The take off time is 11 in the morning with candidates of various political parties already sent invitations to converge at the Isoko Development Union Secretariat for the event.

The candidates will seize the opportunity afforded them by the NUJ to unfold their programmes, policies and manifestoes to the electorates and general public.

We hereby call on all supporters of the candidates wishing to participate in the media session to come around and maintain decorum while the event lasts.

We are equally using this medium to call on those candidates who had not received our letters, responded to us or allotted time to reach either the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu or the Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei respectively for appropriate details.

Once again, we want to assure Deltans that the NUJ will use everything in its professional and constitutional capacity to hold these set of intending political leaders at the third tier of Government responsible and by extension any other politician holding one position or the other in the State and beyond.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,

Chairman,

NUJ, Delta State Council.

08033362580.

Comrade Patrick Ochei,

Secretary,

NUJ, Delta State Council.

07030506047.