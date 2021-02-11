Luu-Sue, Zor-Sogho Crisis: CALM AS RT. HON. DUMNAMENE DEKOR SUES FOR PEACE, VISITS FEUDING COMMUNITIES

Amid claims and counterclaims of ‘unprovoked’ attacks against each other, the hostility between Luu-Sue and Zor-Sogho communities in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, escalated on the night of Wednesday, February 3, 2021 with alleged killing of five persons and destruction of properties, leaving the areas deserted. But in a swift move aimed at restoring order, the lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor visited the feuding communities on Saturday, February 6, where he appealed for calm, urging them to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign.

Accompanied on the visit by the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Lahteh Loolo; lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Bariene Deeyah; his counterpart in Khana Constituency 2, Hon. Prince Ngbor and the Bori Divisional Police Officer, amongst others, Rt. Hon. Dekor charged the people to embrace peace and allow socio-economic activities back in the area.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who made his first stopover at Luu-SueTown square where the combined force of police and Khana security Planning Advisory Committee (KHASPAC), aided the gathering of the traumatized villagers for the visit, regretted that many residents had been turned into beggars, however assured that government would not leave any stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book.

At Zor-Sogho, where the equally traumatized villagers sat under a large tree, to receive the august visitors, Hon. Dekor urged them to shelve their grievances as the Khana Council Chairman had summoned a security meeting to look into the matter.

He assured that government would be fair and unbiased in resolving the dispute, adding that their representatives at the local, state and national assemblies would join the Council Chairman to look into the matter and ensure that the right things are done to bring the needed peace in the area.

Addressing journalists shortly after meeting with the people, Rt. Hon. Dekor said he came primarily to condole with the Chairman and people of Sogho Community, stressing that he and his team had visited the feuding communities and also heard from both sides.

“We observed that there are elements of cultism and elements of some long standing animosity which date back to the year 2012. But by the grace of God, we shall join the Council Chairman to resolve the disputes once and for all. A security meeting has been summoned to take a look at the issue.

“The Chairman has also directed that both communities come with critical members of their communities who will also join us to seek permanent solution to the crisis. As a federal lawmaker, I will continue to play my role of ensuring the reign of peace and tranquility in my constituency and that’s why I am here”, he said.

Also speaking with journalists, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Lahteh Loolo said he got the news of the attacks on Thursday and waded into the crisis by visiting the affected communities to ascertain the root cause of the matter.

“Having now heard from the two communities, we shall return to take a decision on this. From what we heard, it had been an age long crisis between them. The crisis unfortunately degenerated into a cult clash. But as a government, we shall do everything to nip the crisis in the bud”, he said and urged the people to remain peaceful while government come up with a solution.

The lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Sir (Hon.) Prince Ngbor said his first reaction to the crisis was to meet the two warrying communities who are his constituents and appealed for calm. He assured that there would be no sacred cow, as anyone or group found culpable in the dispute would not be spared.