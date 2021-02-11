PRESS STATEMENT

N16.6B For RSU Upgrade: Bro Obuah Lauds Gov Wike… Describes Gesture As Boost To Rivers Educational System

Bro Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), says the N16.6 billion approved for the upgrade of the Rivers State University (RSU) will open the frontiers of the Ivory tower for the educational upliftment of the state.

The RIWAMA boss lauded the vision and bold step taken by Gov Nyesom Wike for the approval of the lump sum, describing it as a milestone.

With the approved fund, Bro Obuah noted, the State University is now well positioned functionally to establish the three campuses of the multi-campus institution in Emuoha, Ahoada and Etche respectively.

According to him, Gov Wike by this gesture has not only matched his words with action about the interest of his administration in education as a priority, but also launched the state educational system on the path of advancement in line with international standards for the benefit of Rivers people.

Bro Obuah expressed optimism that Gov Wike’s vision for the University will yield the expected results and enjoined all relevant authorities and stakeholders to queue into His Excellency’s programme for the overall development of the state, stressing that education is the master key for progress in other sectors of the economy.

The RIWAMA boss also appealed to Rivers youths to take advantage of the planned facilities and programmes to be put in place at the State University with the approved fund and go for studies like the Medical Sciences that will address the pressing needs of the state, country and society at large, stressing that Gov Wike has creditably played his own part by laying a solid foundation for them.

“What the Governor has done is an uncommon feat which we had been yearning for, for a very long time to no avail. Now that God has given us a leader that has the wisdom, interest and political will to ensure our state and our people join other advanced societies in technological advancement through quality education for our children here at home, we must not let the opportunity slip.

Our collective wish and prayer should be more wisdom, strength and life for His Excellency for more of what he’s been doing in all sectors of our state economy which have endeared him to many across the globe. I think the best appreciation to him is to queue into this vision and make best use of the opportunities for the benefit of our people,” Bro Obuah admonished.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA).

Thursday, February 11, 2021.