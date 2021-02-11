PRESS STATEMENT

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah Condoles With Nsirim Family

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah has described late Mama Victoria Wejionwu Nsirim, the first wife of Nyenwe-Eli O.N. Nsirim, the Apiti of Rumueme, and Paramount Ruler of Rumueme Kingdom as a virtuous woman who lived a worthy and fulfilled life before her transition.

Bro Obuah made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to the Nsirim family to commiserate with them on the death of the matriarch of Rumueme Kingdom, and mother of Prince Timothy Nsirim, former executive chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and now chairman Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency.

The RIWAMA boss said though late Mama Victoria Nsirim transited at the ripe age of 93, her demise is painful and has created a vacuum very difficult to fill in the lives of her beloved ones.

He enjoined the bereaved family to take solace in the good works and legacies of their late mother, describing the death of the matriarch as the final awakening rather than the final step.

Bro Obuah said the best that could be done in this circumstance for the deceased was to keep her memory alive by activating her good works and legacies for the benefit of posterity.

He prayed the good Lord to grant the entire Nsirim family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and the soul of late Mama Victoria Nsirim peaceful rest.

In his response, Prince Timothy Nsirim on behalf of the bereaved family thanked the RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Felix Obuah for the visit. Prince Nsirim described Bro Obuah as a big brother who has always identified with the family at times of need, and prayed God to also show him and his family love and concern.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA).

Thursday, February 11, 2021.