GROUND BREAKING AND FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF OKOCHIRI TOWN MODERN MARKET BY KING ATEKE MICHAEL TOM (Photo News)

The ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony for the building of Okochiri Town Market, a constituency project, nominated by Hon. Linda Somiari Stewart, member representing Okrika constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly. was performed on Friday, February 12, 2021.

His Royal Majesty, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom, the King of Okochiri Kingdom, laid the foundation at Ancient Okochiri Kingdom.

Speaking on the historic, ground breaking event, King Ateke Michael Tom, commenting on his verified Social media Facebook page, wrote thus:

The Groundbreaking and the Foundation laying of Okochiri International Market was a huge success to the Glory of God and for the Good of Okochiri Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Wakirike-Bese and Humanity at large.

I’m confident in God that in my Reign Okochiri Kingdom will be a Great City with visible Infrastructural Development our Children with their Children unborn will be proud of.

I’m so Grateful to God for the Privilege to Serve my People as King on the Throne of my Forefathers.