ISOKO NATION, URHOBO POLITICAL LEADERS, OTHERS CONDOLE OKOWA

The Isoko ethnic nationality on Friday visited Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to condole with him on the demise of his father, late Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa.

Speaking during the visit, President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Professor Chris Akpotu said the death of Pa Okowa was a huge loss to Deltans and humanity given his invaluable contributions to humanity.

He said the Isoko nation was behind the Governor and his family in spirit and prayers through the difficult times.

On behalf of the Executive of IDU and the entire Isoko people, we commiserate with you andnthe entire family over the sudden demise of your father, the patriarch of the family, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away on Wednesday 28th January, 2021.

Your Excellency from the records, your father was a dedicated Christian, who lived a very decent life with several virtues and enviable records.

He will always be remembered as a loving and caring father. Even, your personal lifestyle as our revered Governor is a practical testament of his fatherly tutelage, both in the social/cultural, religious and political spheres.

As a people, though we know death is irreparable, it is considered a huge loss to us all. Your grief must be overwhelming now because there won’t be any fatherly advice anymore.

“Nevertheless, we are consoled by the fact that Papa had gone to be with the Lord. Isoko nation is deeply pained and share of this moment with the entire family,” Akpotu stated.

Responding, Governor Okowa thanked the Isoko nation for the visit and congratulated the new President-General Prof Chris Akpotu on his election.

He also condoled with the Isoko nation on the death of Hon Tim Owhefere whom he described as a fine and loyal politician.

“Let me thank you all for this visit on behalf of my family. And let me also condole with you on the death of one of our finest politicans, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

“He was completely loyal to me, as Majority Leader of the House of Assembly he was actually the voice of the Governor and the executive arm in the hallowed chamber and am glad he performed that role so creditably well.

“I thank God for his life but truly his death is very painful to us and its our prayer that God receives his soul.

“He was a stabilizing force in the Assembly and his death has kept a great vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” Okowa stated.

Governor Okowa also received on condolence visit, the Delta Central Political Leaders led by Professor Sam Oyovbaire who said they were in Asaba to collectively register their condolences to the governor on the passing of his father.

Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the twenty five local government areas led by Dr Isaac Wilkie.

In a related development, the Governor also received on condolence members of the College of former local government PDP Chairmen led by Chief Godwin Ogadi.

The Governor also played host to Mr Paul Odili of Galilee Community who also came to condole with him on the passing of his late father.

The Governor expressed appreciation to all the visitors stating that the family opted for a private burial for their father while a celebration of life will be held on August 21st, 2021.