RIVERS PDP ISSUES CERTIFICATE TO SUCCESSFUL LGA CHAIRMANSHIP ASPIRANTS

Ahead of the upcoming chairmanship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the screening committee of the party led by Sen. Sam Anyanwu issued certificates to the successful aspirants screened yesterday, Friday 12th February, 2021.

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Desmond Akawor thanked the screening committee for their professionalism and the exemplary standard they set during the process, adding that they have shown how dedicated the party is in its internal affairs.

He noted that the primaries for the chairmanship, billed to hold tomorrow, will equally set the standard in terms of discipline and commitment, towards ensuring that the outcome will be smooth and peaceful.

He further stated that the leader of the party in the state and Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has put his best foot forward not only in handling the affairs of the party, but also in the way and manner he has transformed the state in terms of infrastructure, adding that Rivers State is the new project capital of Nigeria.

The Rivers PDP Chairman equally expressed confidence that the candidates presented were of impeccable standing, who can win the local government elections in the state, come April 17th, when they contest with candidates from other political parties.

The screening committee commended the party at the state level for conducting a hitch free process, adding that unlike other parties, no suit was filed and there were no petition challenging the emergence of the candidates.

Sen. Anyanwu thanked the party for being professional in its affairs.

Reported by Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi,