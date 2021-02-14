POLICE GIVES RIVERS NUJ VALENTINE GIFT, AS KIDNAPPED JOURNALIST, CHIDIEBERE ONYIA, REGAINS FREEDOM

PRESS RELEASE:

THE NIGERIA UNION OF JOURNALISTS, RIVERS STATE CHAPTER RECEIVES A VALENTINE GIFT, AS CHIDIEBERE ONYIA REGAINS FREEDOM.

The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt who was kidnapped last week.

2. The rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the Command as directed by the Authority. Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that we were closing in on them, however bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued.

3. She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family.

4. Recall that upon abduction, the Command assured and reassured the family, NUJ and the Civil Society Groups that, with the strategies in place, she would be released in record time.

5. Keeping faith with that assurance, we are proud to announce that she regained her freedom today 14/2/2021 at about 1130hrs, being our modest gift to the pen Profession.

6. We urge you to sustain the bonding with the Command, as we remain resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realise their full potentials in the State.

SP Nnamdi Omoni (ANIPR)

Police public Relations Officer

For: Commr.of Police

Rivers Police Command.

14/2/2021.