NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA’S EMERGENCE AS WTO DG EXCITES OMO-AGEGE

The Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed excitement at the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to him, her emergence attests to the excellence of the womenfolk in Nigeria across every walk of life.

The Deputy President of the Senate also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and other global leaders who rendered their unalloyed support for the renowned economist and international development expert despite the initial hiccups that trailed her nomination.

“I join in felicitating with one of us, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. This did not come to me as a surprise considering her rich resumé as Managing Director of the World Bank, two-time Finance Minister in Nigeria, Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, co-chair of Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation among others.

“In spite of considerable challenges, Nigerian women have continued to demonstrate capacity and competence in various roles and it is no mere conjecture that if given the chance, they can provide quality leadership,” he stated.

Yomi Odunuga,

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

15th February, 2021.