PDP HAS NO OPPOSITION IN KHANA, SAYS HON. DUMNAMENE DEKOR; AS THOMAS BARI-ERE EMERGES PARTY CHAIRMANSHIP CANDIDATE

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win all units in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, as countdown to the April 17 Local Government Polls begin in the State.

Speaking after he led party faithful in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State to cast their votes at the Chairmanship Primaries which held across the State on Sunday, February 14, 2021 the federal lawmaker said his confidence stems from the fact that PDP has won the hearts of Ogoni having delivered the dividend of democracy to them.

Rt. Hon. Dekor declared that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has, within the span of his administration, silenced all critics by providing people-friendly projects with more still in the pipeline.

“As a matter of fact, we don’t have any other political party to contend with. What we have are little groups and they are ready to collapse into what we are doing. Our chairmanship candidate would leverage on what our Governor has done for the people in all the nooks and crannies of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“As you can see, we are presently standing on the (Sakpenwa/Bori) Road that was just recently commissioned. This alone would attract as many people as possible in Ogoni to vote for the PDP. So, our party’s candidate would have a smooth sail in the April polls because he would leverage on what the governor has done for us”, he said.

At the end of the Chairmanship Primaries election which held at the PDP Local Government Secretariat in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bari-Ere won unopposed having polled all the 167 accredited delegates votes.

On the seemingly tranquil, rancor-free and general acceptability of Dr. Thomas Bari-Ere to fly the flag of the PDP for Khana Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. Dekor attributed the development to what he says is the overwhelming love that exists in the party.

“It is because we love ourselves. Of course, you know today (February 14) is St. Valentine’s Day. The people of Khana have come to demonstrate the fact that we love ourselves. And to that extent, everybody has said ‘let him (Dr. Bari-Ere) fly the flag of the party. You can see, we all thronged into this place and agreed that this is where we are going and we know we will not be disappointed”, said the federal lawmaker.

While urging all teeming party faithful and supporters to come out enmasse as soon as the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) gives the go-ahead for campaigns, he expressed confidence that PDP would do the needful as victory would surely come in the end.

Rt. Hon. Dekor while extending a hand of fellowship to other political parties that would be participating in the April election, however revealed that a lot of them have declared their intention to withdraw from the election, and urged them to contact the Chairman of Council or the Chairman of the party in Khana LGA.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairmanship candidate of the PDP in Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bari-Ere thanked the leader of the party in the LGA, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor and all the delegates for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag.

He promised that with God on his side, he would tackle the developmental challenges in the LGA and appealed for support from every member of the party.

“We are talking about insecurity, unemployment and so on. We are aware that we are not where we are supposed to be, which is why, with God and all of you on our side, we shall carry Khana to the next level”, he assured.

Report and photos by Jerry Needam