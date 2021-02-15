PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2021

Reps Minority Caucus Mourns Jakande

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives mourns the death of elder statesman, first civilian governor of Lagos state and former minister of works, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The lawmakers described the death of Alhaji Jakande as a colossal national loss.

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Thursday, extolled Alhaji Jakande as a selfless leader, who sacrificed his

resources, intellect, energy and the totality of his personality toward to good and welfare of his people.

“As a state governor and later minister of the Federal Republic, Alhaji Jakande was an examplary leader, who demonstrated that leadership is not about acquisitions but service to the people.

“Alhaji Jakande would be remembered for his exceptional commitment towards the transformation of Lagos state and the nation at large, with landmark infrastructural projects in critical sectors of life” the lawmakers stated.

The minority caucus commiserated with the Jakande family as well as the government and people of Lagos, and prayed God to give the family and the nation at large, the strength to bear this huge loss.

Signed:

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives