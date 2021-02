The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council is sincerely grateful to its members for the kind support and aggressive publicity given to a member, Mrs Chidiebere Onyia who was kidnapped on Tuesday Night.

The council is thankful for the support and attention given to our Press Release on the issue.

Onyia was released on Sunday Morning by her abductors and has since reunited with her family.

May God bless you all.

Ike Wigodo

Secretary NUJ Rivers State Council