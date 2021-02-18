ELUMELU, OTHERS HAIL PARTY FOR LIFTING SUSPENSION ON REPS MEMBERS

Minority leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, as well as other principal minority officers of the PDP in the House, have expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for lifting the suspension imposed on them, following the conflict that attended the emergence of Minority officers in the Seventh session of the House of Representatives, last year.

Their expression of gratitude was contained in a Press Statement, signed by Hon. Elumelu himself and made available to the press on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The statement reads as follows:

RESOLUTION OF ISSUES AROUND LEADERSHIP OF MINORITY CAUCUS IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Today, we are happy that the challenges around the leadership of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, which reared its head in our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), since July 2019, has been finally laid to rest.

By this, the leadership of our great party has justified the enormous confidence we have always reposed in the creativity of our great party to deal with internal challenges as well as the challenges of this country.

Therefore, we specially thank the leadership of our great party, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC), our governors, the Board of Trustees, and our party elders and faithful for their understanding and show of leadership when it mattered most.

We equally want to thank our colleagues for their support. The PDP in the House of Representatives is one. The PDP in the National Assembly is also one big family.

With the distraction now firmly put behind us, we will work to unite everyone and our resolve and efforts to provide formidable opposition and leadership for a traumatised nation have gained even greater traction.

Working collectively, we shall pull Nigeria from the brinks, ensuring that our nation overcomes the present dire circumstances characterised by rudderlessness, poverty, economic woes, unprecedented insecurity, unparalleled divisions, and the steady disarticulation of our hard-won democracy and the fine principles, blessings, and promises it holds for our people.

In the lyrics of Fleetwood Mac, yesterday is gone, but never stop thinking about tomorrow. Our tomorrow is in our hands.

In spite of the present dysfunction in our national politics and government, we are supremely confident that Nigerians will continue to have the opportunity to express themselves and to ensure that the dreams of our founding fathers are achieved.

The PDP is the only party that gives hope to the nation and we must brace up to the challenge. Duty beckons and we must collectively lead the way.

Signed:

Hon: Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader, House of Representatives