GOV WIKE RELEASES N400 MILLION FOR RESETTLEMENT OF EKPORO COMMUNITY

The Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON has released the sum of N400 million for members of Ekporo community in Eleme Local Government to rebuild the Ekporo community and compensate families who were fatally affected by the inter-communal clashes eight years ago.

Governor Wike said that the money is for the development and resettlement of the Ekporo people who have suffered as refugees in other communities as their own community was rendered uninhabitable.

Speaking to Elders and Stakeholders of Eleme community during a meeting today in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo noted that it is the desire of the NEW administration to ensure that communities remain peaceful and enjoy the infrastructural prosperity of the state.

He said that Government will continue to foster inter-communal coexistence and peace in order to build a safe and secure state for all.

“It is unfortunate that members of the Ekporo community were sacked from their community for about 8 years now as a result of the inter-communal wars”.

“We expect you to work with Government on beneficial plans to utilize this funds in terms of primary infrastructure and resettlement of the people back into their community”, he said.

He urged indigenes of the state to continue to toe the line of peace as conflict and war will only brew devastation and under-development.

In his remarks, the former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Senator Olaka Nwogu, thanked the Governor for his magnanimity, and for remembering to resettle the people of Ekporo back into their community.

“It is with profound gratitude we are here to thank His Excellency for what he has done. It is historic and important because it touches each and every one of us that it is in our time, we lost one of our most vibrant communities and also in our time that this community is being recovered. The entire people of Eleme are grateful”, he said.

The King of Eleme, His Majesty King (Dr) Philip Osaro Obele, Oneh-eh Eleme XI, affirmed that what the Governor has done is very historic because the people of Ekporo can be peacefully settled back into their homes after years of living as refugees.

“We lost one of our communities for over seven years and today we are bringing back that community. Members of the Ekporo community have been refugees in other areas despite the situation that there is no war now. What has happened today is very historic.

“I use the opportunity to congratulate the Eleme political class that you have added another cap to your feathers as you did not allow one of your communities to be extinct for life.

The Meeting was also attended by the State House of Assembly member representing Eleme Constituency, Hon. Igwe Aforji, the former Commissioner of Culture, Mr. Marcus Nle-Ejii, a Former Eleme LGA Chairman Chief Ejoor N. Ejoor; the Paramount Ruler of Ekporo, His Royal Highness, Emere Samuel Obe and other stakeholders.

JULIANA MASI

Press Officer to the Secretary to the State Government

Governors Office

Port Harcourt