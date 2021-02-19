CP EBOKA RESUMES AS NEW RIVERS POLICE COMMISSIONER, PROMISES TO DELIVER IMPROVED POLICING SERVICE

DATE: 19TH FEBRUARY, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

A NEW COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ASSUMES DUTY IN RIVERS STATE.

“Promises to deliver improved Policing Services to the State”.

The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public and indeed residents of the State that a new Commissioner of Police has assumed duty in the State.

2. CP Eboka Friday an hour ago took over the duties and responsibilities of the Rivers State Police Command from AIG Joseph G. Mukan psc (+) who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and redeployed to Zone 8 Headquarters Lokoja as the Zonal Commander.

CP Eboka Friday hails from Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree Bsc (Hons) in Political Science from the University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka, Enugu State.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1988 and on completion of his training was posted to Delta State, where he did his one year compulsory attachment and later served in various Police Departments across the country as follows:-

Divisional Police Officer in about six (6) Divisions in

Lagos State, including Lekki.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Explosive Ordinance

Disposal (EOD) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Bayelsa State.

Area Commander Owo, Ondo State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Safer Highway, Abuja.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and

Administration, DC ‘A’ Kano

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Zone 2

Headquarters, Lagos.

He was the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Railway Police Command, from where he was found professionally competent and redeployed to the State as the 42nd Commissioner of Police.

CP Eboka Friday is happily married with children. His hobbies include, reading, football and Golf etc

He is a versatile Police Officer with impeccable track records in crime fighting. He promises to bring his wealth of experience to bear in Policing Rivers Command and welcomes all people of goodwill to join him in the task ahead.

SP NNAMDI OMONI (ANIPR)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

RIVERS STATE COMMAND

PORT HARCOURT

19/2/2021