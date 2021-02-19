Nsirim Congratulates New NAWOJ Exco in Rivers, Urges Enhanced Govt, Media Partnership

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has congratulated the newly-elected Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers State chapter, Mrs. Susan Serekara-Nwikhana of The Tide Newspapers and other members of the new Executive on their victory.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Amieyeofori Ibim, today (Friday, 19/02/2021), Nsirim enjoined the new leadership to uphold the integrity and reputation of the body.

He stated that the new executive should create programmes that would promote professional development.

“You should use your new positions to promote ethical standards and objectivity.

“Also carry out advocacy to ensure that the vulnerable in our society have a voice,” he stated.

Nsirim assured NAWOJ of government’s support as they move to reposition the journalism profession in the State.

“The State Government under the able leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, looks forward to working in a harmonious partnership with media practitioners in the State as the Government strives to rebuild and expand infrastructure across the State, accelerate the pace of economic development and create more employment opportunities for Rivers youths,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Wike’s administration to ensure a conducive atmosphere for media practitioners to discharge their statutory obligations to Rivers people, believing that the newly-elected NAWOJ officials and journalists in the State would continue to partner with the state Government to further actualise the ongoing rapid infrastructure development of the state under the NEW Rivers Vision which has changed the negative narrative and turned Rivers State to investors’ destination of choice.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

SA (Media) to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.

19th February, 2021.