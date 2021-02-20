GOV OKOWA HAS DISTINGUISHED HIMSELF IN INFRASTRUCTURE DELIVERY TO DELTANS, SAYS DELTA PDP

PRESS STATEMENT

OVERNOR OKOWA HAS DISTINGUISHED HIMSELF IN INFRASTRUCTURE DELIVERY TO DELTANS – DELTA PDP

The Delta PDP has carpeted the factionalized All Progressives Congress, APC in the State, describing its recent press release titled: “Pay attention to quality in road construction, Delta APC charges Okowa” and signed by its factional Sylvester Imonina, Esq, its Publicity Secretary, (Caretaker) APC Delta State, as lazy criticism and a misleading mishmash of unfounded facts and misinformation on the subject matter in question.

This was contained in a Press Statement by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who further cautioned the factionalized APC in Delta State to get its facts right before going to the press to embarrass itself with avoidable ignorance.

Dr. Osuoza’s Statement reads thus: “Our attention has been drawn to a recent, spurious and misleading press statement titled: “Pay attention to quality in road construction, Delta APC charges Okowa” and signed by Sylvester Imonina, Esq., the self-styled Publicity Secretary, (Caretaker) APC Delta State, on 19th of February, 2021.

“We find it amazing and quite laughable that amongst the thousands of kilometres of quality Roads and bridges which the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration has constructed and Commissioned across the length and breadth of the State, the fractured and battered APC propaganda machinery, would shamelessly dredge up one or two temporary isolated instances, in its desperate effort to cook up non-existent ‘evidence’ and appear relevant in order to justify its puerile criticism of the administration.

“We need not remind the factionalized APC in the State that one of the very impressive hallmarks of Governor Okowa’s administration is the hands-on, pragmatic, on-the-spot assessment of all construction work by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa himself and regular follow up assessments by the Ministry of Works team headed by the dynamic James Augoye, to ensure that every project, including the Roads highlighted in the APC statement, is prosecuted and delivered by tried and tested construction firms, in accordance with the very high-quality control standards and specifications demanded by Governor Okowa himself.

“It is indeed a pity that the APC, perhaps because of its fractured nature in the State, has forgotten that it was the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who nick-named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa the “Road Master” in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments in Road construction across the State, especially in the riverine areas, during the commissioning of some of the Roads constructed in those areas by the Okowa administration.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, we must at this juncture, educate and inform the APC once again, of some of the landmark initiatives and achievements which compelled an obviously impressed Vice President to set politics aside and sincerely address Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Road Master.

“Across the vast expanse of Delta North, starting from Asaba, the capital city, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has built circles of Roads and mega drainages to address the critical infrastructural deficiency in the zone. With Cable Point Dual Carriageway and several township roads delivered, residents of Asaba now have routes to beat the perennial gridlock of the key access way, the Nnebisi Road.

In addition, a multi-billion naira storm drainage project has saved most residents of the capital city from dangerous flooding. The flood menace in areas like the Federal medical centre axis, Direct Labour DLA, Okpanam Road, Maryam Babangida Way, DBS Road, and Ralph Uwechue Road among others have all been upgraded to the relief of all.

Complimented by the amazing work being done by the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), under the phenomenal energetic and courageous drive of the Director-General, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, Asaba has transformed majestically and is gradually emerging into the befitting capital city which His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa envisaged, in his desire to bring detailed development to the State capital.

The people of Obomkpa, Issele-Uku, Onicha-Olona, Idumuje-Unor, Ukwu-Nzu, Issele-Mkpitime, Ubulu-Uku, Ubulu-Unor as well as Agbor, which was almost submerged in erosion before Governor Okowa assumed office, and many parts of Aniocha North and South are now enjoying massive infrastructure rejuvenation.

Governor Okowa’s determination to address the infrastructure needs of the Warri axis is best captured by the establishment of the Warri-Uvwie Area and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), under the astute supervision and administration of Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay, with the clear mandate to bring sustainable social infrastructure to the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, the body has since risen to effect a positive change.

Already, Over =N=3billion contracts have been awarded for storm drainages in the Warri-Uvwie metropolis and with the flood control measures in place, the government is poised to undertake expansion and rehabilitation of the long Warri-Effurun-Sapele Road, stretching to Enerhen Junction.

The Ughelli–Asaba dualisation project has witnessed great improvement. The Kwale-Ogume-Obiaruku and Ozoro-Oleh Roads developed by the Okowa administration have brought respite to the people, even as there is a dedicated remediation schedule to ensure the maintenance and rehabilitation of these infrastructures on a regular basis.

Just like the construction of Ekete main Road, off DSC Expressway, rehabilitation of Ekreravwe/Orhoakpor/Isiokolo Road, Abraka Township Roads Phase 1, as well the 8.5km Ughelli-Afiesere-Ofuoma Road in the heart of Delta central have all been captured.

Irri, Oleh, Ozoro, Iyede, Emede, Owhelogbo, Ellu, Ofagbe, Ikpide-Irri all in Isoko North and Isoko South and Ughelli, Amekpa, Afiesere, Ofuoma, Oteri, Abraka, Orerokpe, and several other communities in Delta Central and Delta South all have good stories to tell of Governor Okowa’s footprints in Road construction into their various communities.

“For the Riverine Delta, there are the Main Axial Road and Okerenkoko Township roads Asphalt Overlay of the 19.7km Obutobo 1 –Obutobo11 – Sokebolou – Yokori road; 10.8km Okpare-Umolo-Ovwodokpor-Kiagbodo road among numerous others; A 25.8 kilometers Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri bridges and access road project which is under construction, would be ready in this 2021. The story is not different in other riverine communities like Ogulagha, Obotobo, Okerenkoko, Ogidigben, Koko among others.

“From Asaba to Isaba, Akugbeni to Agbor, Okpanam to Okpe, Warri to Irri, Issele Uku to Shekelewu, Idumuje-Unor to Idjerhe, Ogume to Ogulagha, Oleh to Odimodi, Koko to Kokodiagbene, the Okowa administration has made a tremendous impact in urbanization, rural integration and the provision of quality Roads and bridges infrastructure with the construction of hundreds of kilometers of Roads.

“So we are quite disappointed that the factional Delta APC publicists would quite haphazardly and even unconscionably engage in such pedestrian, selective and isolated slander as its defining conclusion of Governor Okowa’s massive infrastructural accomplishments, when indeed there are hundreds of excellent, verifiable kilometres of outstanding quality Roads and bridges all over Delta State, to justify the moniker of “Road Master”, without any ambivalence or equivocation.

“Indeed, under the astute administrative leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the passion for Road infrastructure has become an epoch-defining crusade and true to his name, Ekwueme, the Road Master has restated countless times the importance of Road connectivity to the economic development of the State and that despite the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, governance and infrastructural development of the State would be sustained.

“Governor Okowa has left no one in doubt of his guiding principle that connecting the State with Roads and bridges would ensure the economic growth of communities, even as he has assured Deltans that his administration will be committed to the execution and delivery of people-centred legacy projects.

“One would have expected that the fractured and bruised Delta APC, which has continued to stumble from one crisis of confidence to another, including the recent shameful humiliation of a failed registration and revalidation exercise even of its own members, should be hiding its head in shame and seeking ways to put its house in order, instead of exposing itself to public ridicule by a caretaker publicist, who is neither sure of his facts nor even his own assumed position in a party still battling with a huge identity problem.

“Deltans are no longer deceived by the antics of the APC in whatever faction it presents itself and this latest attempt to cast aspersion on the solid infrastructure reputation of the Governor Okowa administration, has already failed, just like all their inept and kindergarten attempts in the past.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has distinguished himself to Deltans as the “Road Master”. The evidence is glaring and incontrovertible and with still a fair bit of time to the end of the administration, the maintenance component which is key to the Okowa administration’s projects delivery strategy, will address and rehabilitate existing roads, while more quality roads and infrastructure will be delivered to Deltans in the unwavering effort to ensure and entrench a stronger and better Delta for Deltans.

PDP! Power to the People.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.