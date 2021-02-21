Suit Against Rivers PDP Congresses: HON. DEKOR HAILS FEDERAL HIGH COURT JUDGEMENT AS VICTORY FOR JUSTICE

The federal lawmaker representing Khana/Gokana Local Government Area in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has described Friday’s judgement of the Federal High Court in Owerri, dismissing the Suit challenging the legality of the congresses of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as victory for justice which will lead all the party members to the dawn of lasting peace in the party.

Rt. Hon Dekor said the essence of the court of Justice is to render to everyone that which is their due.

He said though the party congresses held in March, 2020 across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State were transparently and democratically carried out in an atmosphere devoid of bitterness and rancor, it was surprising that certain persons suspected to be planted in the party as moles went ahead to challenge the legality of the congresses in court which was uncalled for.

As a law-abiding party, the federal lawmaker noted, the State PDP leadership was not perturbed because it followed due process in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

It’s also interesting to note that having granted the petitioners their right to be heard, the High Court in its wisdom has vindicated the party by absolving the PDP leadership of any wrongdoing and, or illegality in the conduct of the party congresses, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor stressed.

“This has indeed justified the understanding that though force can protect in certain emergencies, only justice and fairness can finally bring about a lasting peace among groups,” he added.

He commended the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri for living up to its billing and ensuring that the judiciary remains the ligament which holds civilized beings and even parties together.

“Having been made to realize their misperceptions at the court of justice, I wish to enjoin the aggrieved members to put their grievances behind and reintegrate into the party which is the big umbrella for all members and begin to learn to imbibe the culture of respect for rules and regulations guiding their membership not only of the PDP but also of any other group they may belong to,” the Ogoni-born politician declared.

The federal lawmaker also gave kudos to the State Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike who is the leader of the PDP in Rivers State, the State Chairman of the party, Amb. Desmond Akawor and indeed the entire State PDP leadership for their calm disposition while the legal battle lasted, calling it a display of sense of purpose and maturity.

“Now out of the litigation unscathed, our party is now well positioned to do more exploits by ensuring that His Excellency is given all the support necessary to provide quality leadership to Rivers people and also consolidate on the laudable grounds already gained in terms of massive infrastructural development, rehabilitation of the health and education sectors, etc”, Rt. Hon Dekor declared.