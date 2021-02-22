END BONNY SEA PIRACY/KILLINGS PROTEST: Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple Lays Received Petition At Rivers State House Of Assembly, Calls For Legislative Actions.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has been called to exert immediate legislative and decisive actions to bring an abrupt end to the sea piracy and killings along Port Harcourt-Bonny waterways.

Member of Parliament representing Bonny State Constituency, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple made this solemn and patriotic call today during the Assembly’s reconvened plenary session wherein he presented a petition received from Peaceful Protesters from the Bonny Constituency that arrived Rivers State House of Assembly on 14th January 2021 to express their dissatisfactions over the unending heinous attacks launched on Bonny Constituents and visitors by pirates. The House was also called upon to intensify efforts in securing the release of the kidnapped Banigo-5 that occured on 12th September 2020.

“Mr Speaker, distinguished Colleagues, I rise this Morning with a bleeding heart occasioned by the unfortunate incidents of 12th, September 2020, where 5 of our Elders are still in the captivity of their kidnappers and 5th, January 2021 when two promising youths of my constituency, Comrade Ibifubara Banigo and Comrade Dienye Allison were gruesomely murdered.”

“Mr Speaker recall that late last year precisely on the 5th October, I first drew the attention of this Honourable House to the 12th September 2020 incident and rendered Prayers for the consideration and implementation of this Honourable House.”

“Mr Speaker, worried by the disturbing and alarming security challenges rearing its ugly head within the Port Harcourt – Bonny Waterways and some of our ancestral Communities, our progressive and teeming youths took to the streets of Bonny and Port Harcourt respectively under the aegis of #endseapiracyinbonny, to peacefully register their dissatisfactions, protests and calls on all relevant Agencies and Government at all levels to come to Our aid.”

He added that, “As a Representative of the People, it is my fundamental responsibility to speak on their behalf and bring the attention of Government towards the plight of My People.”

In addition, the petition was presented and subjected to the House for Parliamentary inputs, adequate considerations and prompt implementations for the overall safety, security and benefit of people of Bonny Constituency and Rivers State at large.

The Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani further referred the Petition to the House Committee on Public Complaints.

Nelson Japhet Jumbo

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple

22nd February 2021