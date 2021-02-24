Education: UKAH COMMENDS OKOWA FOR EDUCATIONAL GROWTH IN DELTA STATE

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has applauded the Okowa administration’s role in driving the education sector to enviable heights through infrastructural investment, school expansion, educational framework and capacity building of teachers.

Mr. Ukah, who made the commendation in Asaba today (24/02/2021) during the opening ceremony a one-day training organised by the ministry for critical stakeholders in the education sector on Curriculum Leadership and Implementation Strategies, identified right and creative education to children as essential ingredients towards enhancing their learning outcomes.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who recalled that in December 2020, some professionals were converged in Asaba for Curriculum Review and Scheme of Work Development, said that the initiative necessitated the Curriculum and Implementation Strategies training for the stakeholders.

While reminding the stakeholders that their role in the growth of the education sector was key , Mr. Ukah stressed the need for consistent monitoring of the school size, school choice, tracking, teachers education and certification as well as school infrastructure investment.

Earlier, the Director of the Education Resource Centre, Pastor (Mrs.) Joy Biyibi, who appreciated the state government for making the programme possible, described the participants as critical policymakers that would continue to contribute their quota towards actualising effective teaching and learning in schools.

The participants included Directors in the ministry, Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs), Local Education Authority (LEA) Secretaries, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) Zonal Directors.

Principals and Vice Principals (Academics) of secondary schools in the state will on Friday and Saturday take their turns in Asaba, Warri and Ughelli in the three Senatorial Districts of the state to undergo similar training on curriculum leadership and implementation strategies.