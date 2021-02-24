I AM NOT A MEMBER OF APC – Atiku’s Daughter

PRESS RELEASE

Contrary to media reports, I did not revalidate my membership of the APC.

In 2015 when I was appointed as Commissioner of Health in Adamawa State, I had to join the ruling party in my state. It was a requirement for the opportunity to serve.

Since the conclusion of my duty tour as Commissioner, I am now into private practice, with no affiliation to any political party.

I was, however, taken aback to read of my purported revalidation of APC membership.

For the avoidance of doubt, I did not revalidate any membership of APC which was necessitated by my call to service in 2015.

Indeed, I have been in Abuja, never travelled to Jada where the purported revalidation was said to have taken place and never filled a form nor signed any document. The signature appended to the document in circulation is not my signature.

Please discountenance any report that claims that I revalidated my membership of APC.

Dr Fatima Atiku Abubakar

Abuja

24th February 2021.