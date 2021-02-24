OKOWA’S AIDE, NMALAGU, TASKS CHRISTIANS TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE ADMINISTRATION

The call was made on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, by Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters and Chairman of BOT, Christian Community Platform, CCP, a religious body that is focused on good governance in the state during the meeting of the body in Asaba, February 23, 2021.

Nmalagu in his speech, said the Governor is working wonderfully well across the state, with plans to execute more projects that will open up the state for more development.

According to the Aide to the Governor, some of the notable policies of the governor includes, provision of good roads, paying workers promptly, providing market and Bridges, taking care of Windows and less privileged, giving equitable and massive appointment to people into political positions from the three senatorial districts, youths empowerment with Skill acquisition, tackling insecurity through dependence on Go, by praying daily, establishment of Operation Delta Hawk, equipping Nigeria police, transforming all public primary, secondary and tertiary institution for sound education, provision of good health care and transforming the technical education sectors by building new technical colleges, vocational education centres for skill acquisition.

He used the meeting to call on Christians across the state to always vote the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to continue to enjoy good governance and for more development in the state.

In his speech, the Guest Speaker, Archbishop Jim Bright Adaigho charged Christian and everyone in Delta State to be united, in a sermon titled Unity, A Force for Dominion and Victory” saying that without unity among the people and the party it will be difficult to achieve positive growth in the state.

He stated that the PDP has been giving to Delta State by God because every winning in Delta is not the effort of anyone but God has been the one doing it and citizens in Delta should always support the Governor because he was sent by God to the state.

On his part, the Senior Political Adviser to Governor, Mr. Funkekeme Solomon called on Deltans to always work together in other for the State to achieve its set goals.

According to him, in life one can always be offended, but despite that, the spirit of forgiveness should always be displayed by the people, and not to take such offence to heart, while call for continuous support for the Governor and PDP.

He advised Deltans to come out enmass on March 6, 2021 to vote during the Local Government Election, and vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Others in attendance were Cannon U.C Benjamin, Bishop M.I Nwachukwu, Bishop Eddy bebor, Revr. Dr. J.D Ihwighwu, Rev Father Innocent, Apostle Dr. Liberty Usiayo, Bishop Okiriko Jonah amongst others.