RIVERS GOVT SET TO COMMISSION OKORO-NU-ODO, RUMUOGBA FLYOVERS, OTHER PROJECTS; FLAG-OFF NEW ONES

RSG SET TO COMMISSION OKORO-NU-ODO AND RUMUOGBA FLYOVERS, OTHER PROJECTS

* To Also Flagoff New Ones

Rivers State Government will from Monday, March 1, 2021 kick start another round of commissioning of projects.

The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover will be commissioned on March 1, 2021 by the former Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Donald Duke.

Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover will be commissioned on Tuesday, March 2 by the former Governor of Kano State, His Excellency, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Wednesday, March 3 will be the turn of GRA Phase 2 Roads( Tombia Crescent, Opobo Crescent and Isaiah Odolu Street) that will be commissioned by the former Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

The former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, will be Special Guest of Honour on Thursday, March 4 to commission the new Government House Clinic/Press.

Earlier that same day, the contract for the two new flyovers at Ikwerre Road/Olu-Obasanjo(Ikokwu) and Aba Road/Rumukalagbor( Waterlines) Junctions will be signed with Julius Berger.

On Friday, March 5, the Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) Flyover will be flagged off by Chief Dan Orbih, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Activities for the week will be rounded off on Saturday, March 6 with the flagoff of the Aba Road/Rumukalagbor(Waterlines) Flyover.

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Governor of Rivers State will be the Chief Host at all the events.

Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all venues.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

February 24, 2021