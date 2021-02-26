FLYOVERS, OTHERS READY FOR INAUGURATION, RIVERS GOVT ASSURES

The Rivers State Government says all is now set for the inauguration of the gigantic Okoro-Nu-Odo and Rumuogba 1and 2 flyovers projects amongst others billed to take place from Monday.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim gave the assurance in a media interview in Port Harcourt, today (25/2/2021) , during an assessment tour of the level of readiness of the two landmark projects for commissioning.

Nsirim advised Rivers people to join hands with the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to develop the State. “He means well. He has demonstrated in his words and actions, in the prudent management of scarce resources in this era that he means well for the Rivers people,” he said.

“You can see that all the projects we have visited are fully completed and ready for the scheduled dates of commissioning. You also can see the quality of work that has been done by Julius Berger. This is what you find in a government that is visionary.

“His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, in his NEW Vision blueprint, has envisioned a State where basic infrastructure will not be lacking. So within the last five and half year, he has demonstrated that commitment to ensure that Rivers State becomes the investor’s destination choice and from what you have seen as we are going round these projects, you can see that Vision becoming a reality across the length and breathe of the State,” Nsirim told the media.

He said that what would be found in the character of the administration of Governor Wike is the commitment to his promise not to award contracts that will be abandoned.

“Every contract is matched with the requisite funds for execution and implementation. So the speed, the quality that you have found in the ones we have visited is the same thing that will happen in the ones that will be flagged off in the next few days because His Excellency, of course he was first named Mr. Project but when people saw the quality of projects that are being executed, he has now been nicknamed Mr. Quality Project.

“So everything that has to do with Rivers State under His Excellency, you can be rest assured, will be quality projects and they will be delivered on schedule. And what is more interesting in what is happening in Rivers State now is that a lot of states are hiding under the guise that there is COVID and nothing is happening in those states.

“That’s why, not just because I am his Information and Communications Commissioner, I am quite pleased to be associated with His Excellency because he is a man of his words and he has promised Rivers people ‘I will not abandon any project.’ You don’t find it amongst politicians,” he said.

He said what is happening in Rivers State is infrastructural revolution which has been brought about by Governor Wike’s strategic planning and vision adding that the flyover projects will contribute greatly to the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people of the State.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

SA (Media) to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.

26/2/2021.