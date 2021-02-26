News, Security, Police, Rivers News, PRESS RELEASE

Police: RIVERS CP, EBOKA, DISBANDS TACTICAL TEAM

PRESS RELEASE:

CP Friday Eboka, Rivers State Commissioner of Police

DISBANDMENT OF TACTICAL TEAM:

The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has dissolved the Eagle Crack Squad.

This was done this morning after a meeting with his Management Team.

The dissolution is coming on the heels of Complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the Personnel of the Unit.

Recall that the CP in his Maiden Press Briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the Police and increase supervision of the men, with a stern warning to deal with erring officers and hold DPOs/HODs vicariously liable.

The dissolution is with immediate effect and all Personnel attached to the Unit are to report to the Headquarters for redeployment.

The public is hereby enjoined to rekindle their trust in the Police, as the Command is committed to giving them improved Policing services that will stand the test of time.

SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)
Police Public Relations Officer
For: Commr. of Police
Rivers State Command
26/2/2021

SP Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Rivers State

