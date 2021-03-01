PRESS STATEMENT

Commissioning/Flag-off Of Projects:

Obuah Lauds Gov Wike’s Visionary Leadership …Invites APC Leaders To See Good Governance In Action

With the landmark week-long commissioning of newly constructed flyovers as well as the flag-off of some new projects by the Nyesom Wike administration which began on Monday, March 1 through Saturday, March 6, 2021 across Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded Governor Wike for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover on Monday, Bro. Obuah said the governor has once more demonstrated that good governance is possible where there is the will to do so.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there could be no better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s landmark achievement in the State.

Noting that commissioning of these new flyovers and flag-off of the new projects in one fell swoop is no mean feat, Bro. Obuah said this could only be possible because of Governor Wike’s prudent management of State resources.

He called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come to Port Harcourt and witness the epoch-making commissioning ceremony, and appreciate good governance and democratic dividends.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if the leadership of the APC would avail itself the opportunity of physically witnessing the commissioning and flag-off ceremonies, they would be dismayed at what God is using Governor Wike to do for the people of Rivers State.

The RIWAMA boss explained that Governor Wike has demystified the wrongly held notion about governors not doing well in their second tenures, adding that Wike has almost surpassed his achievements during his first term in office.

Other activities in the weeklong event are the commissioning of Government House Clinic/Press; Flag-off of Ikwerre Road/Olu-Obasanjo (Ikoku) flyover and flag-off of Aba Road/Rumukalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.

Jerry Needam,

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Monday, March 01, 2021.