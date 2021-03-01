Education: UKAH EMPHASISES NEED FOR TEACHERS TO IMPACT MORE ON TEACHING

The need for teachers to provide students with the type of creative education that can enhance the learning outcomes of children towards transforming their lives has been stressed.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba on Friday during the opening ceremony of a two-day Intensive training workshop for Principals and Vice Principals on Curriculum Leadership and Implementation Strategies.

Mr. Ukah, who reminded the principals and vice principals of the strong need to ensure that teachers under them have the right resources necessary to deliver effective educational curriculum, enjoined them to facilitate school interactions with parents and other stakeholders including the Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) as well the members of the School Advisory Board.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner urged them to scale up the management of schools in order to ensure that the ministry’s laid down policies on school discipline and COVID-19 protocols, safeguarding of school facilities and other critical policies were strictly adhered to.

Mr. Ukah said that schools were facing increased pressure to improve teaching and learning that would help to boost students’ commitment to their academic activities, even as he stated that the Teachers Professional Development Centre (TPDC), Owa-Oyibo in Ika North East Local Government Area was saddled with the responsibility of building the capacity of teachers in the state.

Earlier, the Director of Education Resource Centre in the ministry, Pastor Joy Biyibi-Godson, said that the workshop was designed to provide basic information required for effective leadership and implementation of the curriculum, just as she advised participants to maximise the benefits of the training to impact on their teaching.

Speaking with newsmen, some of the participants including the Principal of Comprehensive Secondary School, Idumuju-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Mr. Lawrence Ikemefuna, the Principal, Owa-Alero Commercial Secondary School, Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area, Mr. Samuel Ehikewe, and the Principal of Ibusa Mixed Secondary School in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Mrs. Rosita Achebo, pledged to transmit the benefits of the workshop to other teachers with a view to ensuring effective implementation of the curriculum and commended the state government for the initiative.

Recall that the two-day workshop held simultaneously in the three Senatorial Districts of the state in Asaba, Ughelli and Warri.