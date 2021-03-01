PROPHET FUFEYIN TO BE HONOURED AS INTEGRITY MAN OF THE YEAR 2021 BY NACJ; AS GROUP RECOGNIZES HIS PRAYERS, EXCELLENT GENEROSITY, LEADERSHIP PROWESS

The Senior Pastor and popular Prophet / Founder Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry, CMDM, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has been nominated for an award to be honoured by the prestigious Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists for the coveted Integrity Man of The Year 2021.

The award is designed to honour Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and to celebrate leaders with track record of philanthropic gestures, Patriotism, and Selfless Service to humanity .

According to the Nigerian Association Christian Journalists, NACJ Secretary General, Dr. Charles Tola Okhai, the Award has been since 2013 it is an Annual Event that features select audience of leaders from all walks of life, adding that the Award is therefore a National recognition of Excellent Performance of Leadership and Capacity.

The NACJ scribe Dr. Okhai stressed thus “This particular award is to specifically in recognition of Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, to commemorate his Birthday at 50, his Golden Jubilee in view of his Patriotism by consistently interceding for the nation in prayers, his excellent performance and generosity to the less privileged during Covid 19 saga, and quality Leadership prowess.

“Our Award is the most revered and celebrated Award in our nation today, because of the strong moral ideal for which the Award is given and being the Media platform in the country considering the fact that our membership spreads across the entire media spectrum in the country, such as, the Television, Radio, Conventional/Main stream media and Social Media”. He stated.