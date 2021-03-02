Birthday Anniversary:

National Network Publisher, Pastor Jerry Needam Adds One

KUDOS TO A MEDIA ICON

Pastor Jerry Needam is a media icon of enviable accomplishments and impeccable credentials.

He is outstanding in his chosen field of journalism.

This is due to his track record of excellence and distinction.

More noteworthy is his contribution to the development of the press in Rivers State and the South-South region of the country, where he is currently the Publisher of the high-flying tabloid, National Network newspaper.

He is also the Chairman, Rivers State Independent Publishers Association, RIVPA, an umbrella body of all newspaper publishers in Rivers State.

His rise to stardom epitomizes the attainment of lofty heights through diligence, focus and determination.

A distinguished personality, Pastor Jerry Needam has painstakingly threaded the path of success through determination and trust in God.

It is for this reason that we have rolled out the red carpet in honour of a man of many parts who has been an immense blessing to all those who have worked closely with him; a man who in many ways has touched humanity in general, as he marks his eventful birthday anniversary today, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Today, as we, the management and staff of National Network newspaper celebrate you and your worthy achievements, we pray that you will enjoy many more years of service and continual blessings from God.

May God’s light shine perpetually upon you.

May He continue to grant you wisdom, good health and prosperity.

Once again, Happy Birthday and Congratulations our dear Publisher, Pastor Jerry Needam!

Signed:

Chris Konkwo, FCAI

General Manager/Editor-In-Chief

Ken Asinobi

Editor

FOR MANAGEMENT AND STAFF OF NATIONAL NETWORK NEWSPAPER