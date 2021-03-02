UKAH, OTHERS SWORN-IN AS JUSTICES OF PEACE

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has described his appointment as Justice Of Peace (JP) by the state government as a recognition for more service delivery.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this in Asaba yesterday, during the swearing-in ceremony of some dignitaries as Justices of Peace by the State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, said that he would continue to discharge his assignments with utmost diligence and fairness .

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner appreciated the state government for finding them worthy for the appointment, adding that he would not compromise on his commitments to impact positively on the society.

In his address, Justice Marshal Umukoro, who stated that their responsibilities included issuance of summons and warrants, adjudication and mediation on certain issues among their people, advised them to be fair in their actions and decisions without sentiments or bias.

Justice Umukoro, said that their appointment by Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, was informed by their performance in service delivery, even as he charged them to redouble their efforts towards justifying the confidence reposed in them .

The 315 sworn-in Justices of Peace included the State Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Hon. Chika Ossai, the State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Chris Onogba, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources Development, Dr. (Mrs) Felicia Adun, among others

Highpoint of the ceremony was the administration of oat on the JPs.