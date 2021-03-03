PRESS RELEASE

03rd March, 2021

DELTA PDP PREDICTS LANDSLIDE VICTORY IN COUNCIL POLLS, WARN APC, OTHERS AGAINST INSTIGATING VIOLENCE

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commended its candidates and campaign organizations in all the Local Government Areas of the State, for the peaceful, colourful and orderly manner they conducted their comprehensive campaigns, in preparation for the forthcoming Local Government elections and predicted a landslide victory for the party in the March 6, 2021 council polls.

This assertion was contained in a Press Release by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who further warned the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, and other political parties participating in the polls, to desist, in their own interest, from instigating or perpetrating violence and other breaches, with the intent to disrupt or sabotage the exercise, as a result of their unfortunate non-preparedness for the election.

The statement, which strongly urged all PDP faithful, as well as Deltans across the State to turn out en-masse and vote for all PDP Candidates without fear of intimidation, as adequate security will be provided to ensure the safety and protection of all Deltans during the election, reads thus:

“Delta PDP commends all its candidates and campaign councils and organizations in all the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, for the peaceful and orderly manner with which they conducted their comprehensive wards and units campaigns in all the nooks and crannies of every Local Government, delivering our powerful message of development which the PDP stands for and the promises of more dividends of democracy for the people, with expected victory at the council polls.

“Our campaigns were colourful, robust and issues based as our candidates showcased PDPs achievements in every LGA with the pledge to consolidate on what has already been accomplished. The APC on the other hand has nothing to showcase or campaign with as they have failed Deltans and Nigerians woefully.

“The economy has collapsed irredeemably. Terror and Insecurity have taken over the land and what appears like stage-managed kidnappings and abductions of innocent school children and unsuspecting helpless Nigerians is now the booming business of the day, as bandits and terrorists cash out with millions of naira from a clueless, hapless, inept and complicit Federal Government that prefers to negotiate with and pay ransom to terrorists.

“APC simply has nothing to offer Deltans and Nigerians and intelligence reports from very reliable sources suggest that the APC, with nothing tangible to campaign with, is seriously considering the option of unleashing violence and mayhem in strategic parts of the State during the polls, with the intent to disrupt the exercise, intimidate eligible voters and even frighten and harm innocent Deltans on election day.

“We however use this opportunity to call on all our party faithful and Deltans in general, to turn out en-masse and vote for PDP all the way, as His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, our party leader and the Chief security officer of Delta State, has given full assurance that all security agencies have placed their very professional operatives on high alert and adequate security will be provided for the safety and protection of all Deltans, as they come out to vote on election day, so there is nothing to fear or be worried about to prevent you from performing your civic responsibility.

“We further advise the APC and its collaborators to desist, in their own interest, from any action that may cause a breach of the election exercise and advise its leaders in the State to caution and rein in any of their unruly and recalcitrant loyalists and sympathizers. A word, they say, is enough for the wise.

“Delta PDP is fully confident of achieving a landslide victory in the March 6 council polls. We have campaigned vigorously and comprehensively with visible and verifiable achievements in all the LGAs and we want to assure Deltans that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa still has much more democracy dividends to deliver to Deltans once our vibrant and result-oriented candidates take charge once again at the Local Governments, in our collective effort to build a Stronger Delta for all Deltans.

“Please endeavour to observe and maintain all the Covid-19 protocols and mandated guidelines during the Local Government election.

Long live PDP

God Bless Delta State

PDP! Power to the people.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.