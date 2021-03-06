Commissioning/Flag-off Of Projects: AESTHETICS OF RIVERS STATE CAPITAL, NOW WORLD CLASS – Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor

…Says Governor Wike Has Etched His Name In Gold

The lawmaker representing Gokana/Khana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor says with the newly commissioned flyovers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has joined the league of world class cities around the globe.

The lawmaker who spoke on the sidelines of the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odu and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 flyovers and other projects in Port Harcourt on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, said Governor Wike has etched his name in gold, for putting Port Harcourt on the world map, depicting the African beauty, saying that he and his constituents would remain grateful to Governor Wike for matching his campaign promises with action.

According to Rt. Hon. Dekor, the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover, Rumuogba I and 2 flyovers, GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent, Opobo Crescent, Isaiah Odolu Street) amongst others have enhanced the aesthetics of the State capital.

He further said the flag-off of new flyovers on Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikoku) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) junction when completed will also bolster the aesthetics of the city.

The federal lawmaker who was also a one-time Commissioner for Works and former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, described the new ultra-modern Government House Clinic fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top Anesthesia, Ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24-hour ambulance service as world-class and the best in Nigeria.

He described the new Rivers State Government House administrative building constructed and completed by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as unique.

Rt. Hon. Dekor also praised the governor for proving political detractors wrong who saw the flag-off of the construction of these flyovers and projects as a joke, but thanked God that Governor Wike has judiciously managed available resources of the state to bring the dream to reality.

“Governor Wike has turned Port Harcourt, the Garden City into a world-class city. I know that by the time ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ completes his developmental plans for Port Harcourt, the state capital, the city would truly become a model for city development in Nigeria”, he said.

The lawmaker expressed delight with the policies and programmes of the Wike administration for Rivers state, and gave the assurance that the governor will continue to enjoy unflinching support from members of his constituency.

“Governor Wike has continued to make us proud. He has justified every vote given to him and we urge him to keep up the tempo.

“Whatever he does politically, he should be rest assured that I and my constituents will always stand by him”, he enthused.

Rt. Hon. Dekor urged Rivers people as well as residents of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Wike by ensuring that the world-class projects are jealously preserved.