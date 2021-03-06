HOUSE MINORITY CAUCUS CONGRATLATES OBASANJO AT 84

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has Congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday, describing him as a true detribalized and patriotic leader.

The lawmakers, in a statement by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, extolled Chief Obasanjo for his steadfastness in fighting for unity, stability, good governance, infrastructural development as well as entrenchment of democratic values in Nigeria

The caucus stressed that Chief Obasanjo stands out as a great leader, whose vision, courage, and exceptional commitment lifted the country at her various trying moments.

“As lawmakers, we extol Chief Obasanjo’s statesmanship, particularly in leading our nation on the path of democratic rule, re-ordering our national priorities and productivity capacity, revamping our economy to achieve foreign debt relief and turning a once pariah nation into a global investment epicenter and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“Over the years, Chief Obasanjo had demonstrated that the essence of holding office is in utilizing the opportunities and influences therein for the good of others instead of the self; a virtue for which he is celebrated all over the world.

“Moreover, Chief Obasanjo has remained a firm voice unwavering in demand for good governance and we urge him not to relent in speaking out and providing direction as our nation battles the scourge of social unrest and economic depression,” the Statement stated

The minority caucus congratulated Chief Obasanjo and prayed God to bless him with many more years in good health with peace of mind so that the nation and humanity at large will continue to benefit from his commitment.