RIVERS GOVT TO UNVEIL ANOTHER PHASE OF PROJECTS

Rivers State Government will enter the fifth phase of project commissioning within four months with the inauguration of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo Road cutting across Emohua and Ikwerre Local Governments on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare will commission the second phase of the Real Madrid Football Academy on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

It will be the turn of Omuhuechi-Omuoko-Omuokiri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Activities for the week will be rounded off on Friday, March 12, 2021 with the commissioning of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) Secretariat.

All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed at all venues.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

March 5, 2021