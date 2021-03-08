Delta LG Polls: PDP HAILS DELTANS FOR PEACEFUL CONDUCT AT COUNCIL POLLS, EXPRESS GRATITUDE FOR CONFIRMING DELTA AS PDP STATE

PRESS RELEASE

08th March, 2021

PDP HAILS DELTANS FOR PEACEFUL CONDUCT AT COUNCIL POLLS, EXPRESS GRATITUDE FOR CONFIRMING DELTA AS PDP STATE

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State wishes to acknowledge the patriotic disposition that the citizens displayed in the just-concluded March 6, 2021, Local Government elections that made the entire electoral process seamless and peaceful. The Party is also congratulating the successful candidates for their emergence as Chairmen, Vice-chairmen, and Councilors.

Delta PDP in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza disclosed that the Party was overwhelmed by the goodwill and support of the people in their impressive turn out at their various polling units across the State which gave the Party its overwhelming victory against the opponents.

By this resounding victory, the PDP has conclusively established beyond doubt that Delta State is PDP and PDP is Delta.

Given the hard work put in by the Party and its candidates during the electioneering campaigns and the welcome support given by the electorates at the various campaign grounds across the State, it was quite obvious that the coast was very clear for the victory of PDP.

In particular, the Party notes with satisfaction, the painstaking effort of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), in exhibiting uncommon competence and adroit handling of the entire gamut of the electoral process that has culminated in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Even, the security agencies were not left behind as they did their bright best in ensuring that security and orderliness prevailed before and during the elections. We commend their patriotic efforts that contributed immensely to the success of the electoral process.

Of course, we also commend our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for displaying exceptional leadership in providing a level playing field in the build-up to the elections, and in particular, for confirming once again that he is indeed a democrat.

To our party faithful, leaders, and PDP teeming supporters, we acknowledge your support, worth, co-operation, and sacrifice without which the success story of the Party at the Local Government elections would have been a mirage.

To all of those who participated in and supervised the elections, including our worthy opponents in the other political parties, we say congratulations on the peaceful council polls.

Together, we shall build a stronger Delta and deliver more democratic dividends and prosperity to all Deltans.

God bless Delta State.

PDP! Power to the people.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.